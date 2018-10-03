“Yes, it’s larger than most of the iPhones of the past. (The iPhone 8 Plus is slightly bigger.) And I think the feeling that iPhones are gradually getting bigger is weighing on people. Where does it stop?” Martellaro writes. “There are, I think, two other factors that weigh on people’s minds. First, how does one wear the iPhone? … A second factor is that many people expect to be able to operate the iPhone with one hand. This is, I think, a cultural/technical adaption born of the days when the iPhone was [3.5-inches] — and even slightly larger. There’s no way most people with smallish hands can comfortably operate an iPhone XS Max with one hand. But one-handed use is just an evolutionary adaption that can change. It can’t hold back technology development.”
Martellaro writes, “While 4K is a waste and completely unnecessary at this 6.5-inch diagonal screen size, the suite of things we can do with this kind of display seems to make considerations of wearability and one-handed use less and less relevant in my book.”
MacDailyNews Take: It’s beautiful, gorgeous, lightning-fast and, overall, simply stunning. Plus, it’s physically smaller than our old 5.5-inch iPhone Plus models. That’s why we love our iPhone Xs Max units!
