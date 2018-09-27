“Tens of thousands of dollars in electronics were stolen from the downtown Palo Alto Apple store over the weekend, police said Monday,” Christine Lee reports for Palo Alto Weekly.

“The first theft occurred on Saturday shortly after 7 p.m. Eight black males between the ages of 16 to 25 in hoodies entered the store at 340 University Ave. where they grabbed new demo iPhones and various other electronics collectively valued at about $57,000, according to Palo Alto police Agent Sal Madrigal,” Lee reports. The store was burglarized less than 11 hours later. A passerby called police around 5:50 a.m. Sunday to report the store’s front glass door was smashed, he said.”

“An estimated $50,000 worth of iPhones and iPads, among other items, were stolen,” Lee reports. “None of the suspects have been identified or arrested in either incident, Madrigal said.”

