“The first theft occurred on Saturday shortly after 7 p.m. Eight black males between the ages of 16 to 25 in hoodies entered the store at 340 University Ave. where they grabbed new demo iPhones and various other electronics collectively valued at about $57,000, according to Palo Alto police Agent Sal Madrigal,” Lee reports. The store was burglarized less than 11 hours later. A passerby called police around 5:50 a.m. Sunday to report the store’s front glass door was smashed, he said.”
“An estimated $50,000 worth of iPhones and iPads, among other items, were stolen,” Lee reports. “None of the suspects have been identified or arrested in either incident, Madrigal said.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Note: Anyone with information about either theft is asked to call the department’s 24-hour dispatch center at 650-329-2413. Anonymous tips can be emailed to paloalto@tipnow.org or sent by text message or voicemail to 650-383-8984. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the police’s free mobile app. More info and download link via Apple’s App Store a href=”https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/palo-alto-police-department/id841181859″ target=”_new”>here.
