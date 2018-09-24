“The obstruction count, in particular, stems from an unlikely source, Manafort’s poor operational security in regards to his iCloud account. But that’s only one way Manafort’s enthusiasm for Apple products has surfaced in the case,” Silver writes. “In June, after Manafort had already been indicted on several charges and was out on bail awaiting the first of two planned trials, he was jailed after being hit with additional charges of witness tampering. Manafort, prosecutors said, had improperly contacted two potential witnesses via WhatsApp. That Manafort had done so was discovered by the FBI via an unlikely source: His iCloud account. It turned out Manafort had been backing up his encrypted WhatsApp messages to an unencrypted iCloud account, which investigators obtained a court order to view. ”
MacDailyNews Take: iCloud’ll get you every time. If you use iCloud, don’t break the law.
