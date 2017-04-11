From THE IMPEACHMENT INVESTIGATION OF GOVERNOR ROBERT BENTLEY:
Section III B1: Mrs. Bentley’s suspicions:
On other occasions, Ms. Bentley was able to read text messages sent by her husband to Mason because he had given Ms. Bentley his state-issued iPad, not understanding that it shared the same ‘cloud’ as his state-issued iPhone and granted equal access to all message functions. It was through such text messages that other members of the Bentley family first learned of the affair.
MacDailyNews Take: Various parts of iCloud syncing [Messages, Photos, etc.] can be quite revealing when used by those who do not understand how it works.
Lieutenant Governor Kay Ivey was worn in as Alabama’s 54th governor on April 10, 2017.