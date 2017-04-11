“The governor of Alabama was undone, in part, by Apple’s iCloud,” Philip Elmer-DeWitt writes for Apple 3.0.

From THE IMPEACHMENT INVESTIGATION OF GOVERNOR ROBERT BENTLEY:

Section III B1: Mrs. Bentley’s suspicions:

On other occasions, Ms. Bentley was able to read text messages sent by her husband to Mason because he had given Ms. Bentley his state-issued iPad, not understanding that it shared the same ‘cloud’ as his state-issued iPhone and granted equal access to all message functions. It was through such text messages that other members of the Bentley family first learned of the affair.

