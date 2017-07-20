“Apple has sent its top privacy executives to Australia twice in the past month to lobby government officials over proposed new laws that would require companies to provide access to encrypted messages,” Tim Hardwick writes for MacRumors.

“Apple has consistently argued against laws that would require tech companies to build so-called ‘back doors’ into their software, claiming that such a move would weaken security for everyone and simply make terrorists and criminals turn to open-source encryption methods for their digital communications,” Hardwick writes. “‘If the government laid a subpoena to get iMessages, we can’t provide it,’ CEO Tim Cook said in 2014. ‘It’s encrypted and we don’t have a key.'”

“As it happens, Cook’s comment only applies to iMessages that aren’t backed up to the cloud: Apple doesn’t have access to messages sent between devices because they’re end-to-end encrypted, but if iCloud Backup is enabled those messages are encrypted on Apple’s servers using an encryption key that the company has access to and could potentially provide to authorities,” Hardwick writes. “However, Apple is moving… to make encryption keys entirely private. As announced at WWDC in June, macOS High Sierra and iOS 11 will synchronize iMessages across devices signed into the same account using iCloud and a new encryption method that ensures the keys stay out of Apple’s hands.”

Read more in the full article here.