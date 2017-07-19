“Apple’s top privacy executives have flown out to Australia twice in the past month to lobby the Turnbull government over looming changes to laws that govern access to encrypted messages,” James Massola and David Wroe report for The Sydney Morning Herald.

“The global technology giant, which is on track to become the world’s first trillion-dollar company, met with Attorney-General George Brandis and senior staff in Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull’s office on Tuesday to discuss the company’s concerns about the legal changes, which could see tech companies compelled to provide access to locked phones and third party messaging applications,” Massola and Wroe report. “Apple has argued in the meetings that as a starting point it does not want the updated laws to block tech companies from using encryption on their devices, nor for companies to have to provide decryption keys to allow access to secure communications.”

“The company has argued that if it is compelled to provide a software ‘back door’ into its phones to help law enforcement agencies catch criminals and terrorists, this would reduce the security for all users,” Massola and Wroe report. “The laws will be modelled on those introduced in Britain about a year ago and the government says it will update and enhance the obligations on tech companies that make phones and secure messaging applications such as WhatsApp to provide assistance to police and spy agencies when requested, subject to a warrant. Just how this greater access to, for example, locked devices and encrypted messages can technically be achieved is not clear and this, in part, was the purpose of the government-Apple meeting.”

