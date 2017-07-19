“The global technology giant, which is on track to become the world’s first trillion-dollar company, met with Attorney-General George Brandis and senior staff in Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull’s office on Tuesday to discuss the company’s concerns about the legal changes, which could see tech companies compelled to provide access to locked phones and third party messaging applications,” Massola and Wroe report. “Apple has argued in the meetings that as a starting point it does not want the updated laws to block tech companies from using encryption on their devices, nor for companies to have to provide decryption keys to allow access to secure communications.”
“The company has argued that if it is compelled to provide a software ‘back door’ into its phones to help law enforcement agencies catch criminals and terrorists, this would reduce the security for all users,” Massola and Wroe report. “The laws will be modelled on those introduced in Britain about a year ago and the government says it will update and enhance the obligations on tech companies that make phones and secure messaging applications such as WhatsApp to provide assistance to police and spy agencies when requested, subject to a warrant. Just how this greater access to, for example, locked devices and encrypted messages can technically be achieved is not clear and this, in part, was the purpose of the government-Apple meeting.”
MacDailyNews Take: As we wrote yesterday: These people who willingly subjugate themselves to government, regardless of how beneficent or harmless or whateverthefuck they perceive their government to be, are utterly ignorant of history.
Again, encryption is binary; it’s either on or off. You cannot have both. You either have privacy via full encryption or you don’t by forcing back doors upon Apple or anybody else. It’s all or nothing. — MacDailyNews, March 8, 2017
We’d bet Australia will go without iPhones before Apple destroys the iOS platform by building in back doors.
There have been people that suggest that we should have a back door. But the reality is if you put a back door in, that back door’s for everybody, for good guys and bad guys. — Apple CEO Tim Cook
Strong encryption without back doors or U.S. companies’ tech products will be eschewed around the world. — MacDailyNews, January 15, 2016
Those who would give up essential liberty to purchase a little temporary safety deserve neither liberty nor safety. – Benjamin Franklin, Historical Review of Pennsylvania, 1759
