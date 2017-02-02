“In January, Motherboard reported that a hacker had stolen 900GB of data from mobile phone forensics company Cellebrite,” Joseph Cox reports for Motherboard. “The data suggested that Cellebrite had sold its phone cracking technology to oppressive regimes such as Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, and Russia.”

“Now the hacker responsible has publicly released a cache of files allegedly stolen from Cellebrite relating to Android and BlackBerry devices, and older iPhones, some of which may have been copied from publicly available phone cracking tools,” Cox reports. “‘It’s important to demonstrate that when you create these tools, they will make it out. History should make that clear,’ they continued.”

“Cellebrite is an Israeli firm which specializes in extracting data from mobile phones for law enforcement agencies,” Cox reports. “A spokesperson for Cellebrite told Motherboard in an email: ‘The files referenced here are part of the distribution package of our application and are available to our customers. They do not include any source code.’ He added that the company monitors new research from academia and the information security community, including ‘”newly published forensic methods, research tools and publicly documented issues, including ‘jailbreaks,’ which enable platform research.'”

“In early 2016, the Department of Justice and Apple entered a fierce legal battle, in which the department tried to legally compel Apple to build a custom operating system that would allow investigators to bypass security protections on an iPhone. A concern at the time was that, if such an operating system was created, it could leak and become public,” Cox reports. “Although these dumped tools may not be the most sensitive — Cellebrite keeps its techniques for cracking more recent iPhones inhouse — they do demonstrate that those worries were justified.””

