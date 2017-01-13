“Last year, when the F.B.I procured a court order forcing Apple to unlock an iPhone belonging to one of the San Bernardino shooters, C.E.O. Tim Cook refused, sparking a months-long battle between the tech behemoth and the federal government,” Maya Kosoff writes for Vanity Fair.

“Building a back-door would set a ‘dangerous precedent’ and compromise the security of the iPhone, Cook argued in a public letter,” Kosoff writes. “After a tense showdown, the F.B.I. withdrew its case when it reportedly found another way to break into the iPhone: a private Israeli security firm called Cellebrite, which specializes in data extraction and had teamed up with the F.B.I. before. Cellebrite has received more than $2 million in purchase orders from the F.B.I. over the past four years.”

“Now, it appears Cook may have been right to worry about the iPhone’s security,” Kosoff writes. “A new report from Motherboard says Cellebrite has been hacked, and its data—including highly confidential customer information, databases, and technical details about Cellebrite’s products—has been stolen. The same technology built by Cellebrite to allow the F.B.I. to unlock iPhones could now be sold to the highest bidder.”

