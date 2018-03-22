“Two Kelihos-linked servers seized in Luxembourg showed frequent logins to Levashov’s mail.ru account, apparently the result of Levashov using the servers as a proxy,” Brandom reports. “Investigators also found an iCloud account registered in Levashov’s name, registered from an IP address that had often connected to the Luxembourg server. The affidavit requests information on the account — including “login IP addresses associated with session times and dates” — based on Levashov’s apparent connection to Kelihos spam empire.”
“The request was successful,” Brandom reports. “The same day the request was filed, a warrant was granted and Apple was placed under a gag order forbidding the company from sharing information about the case.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Note: More info about Apple and government & law enforcement requests here.
