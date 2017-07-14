“If you’re entering or exiting the US anytime soon, take note: border officials can search your devices with or without probable cause, but they can’t touch anything stored solely in the cloud,” Mariella Moon reports for Engadget. “Acting US Customs and Border Protection commissioner Kevin McALeenan has revealed the limit of the division’s power in a response to Senator Ron Wyden’s letter to Homeland Security.”

CBP’s authority to conduct border searches extends to all merchandise entering or departing the United States, including information that is physically resident on an electronic device transported by an international traveler. Therefore, border searches conducted by CBP do not extend to information that is located solely on remote servers. — Acting US Customs and Border Protection commissioner Kevin McALeenan

“McALeenan also clarified that you can refuse to give the password to your phone or computer,” Moon reports. “They have the right to detain your device, though, and you might risk not being able to get into the country if you’re not a citizen.”

