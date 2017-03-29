“I’ve been an Apple guy since forever,” Ben Lovejoy writes for 9to5Mac. “I bought the very first Macintosh back in 1984. My current mobile technology line-up is a 15-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar, 11-inch MacBook Air (now just a backup Mac), 9.7-inch iPad Pro and an iPhone SE. I’m all-in on Apple, and the ecosystem is a large part of that. Things may not always Just Work, but the Apple ecosystem gets closer to that than anyone else.”

“However, while I do make some use of iCloud, I’m not all-in on Apple’s cloud storage,” Lovejoy writes. “In this piece, I compare the main cloud services out there, and finally describe the mix-and-match approach I use to get what I consider to be the best of all worlds.”

Lovejoy writes, “My primary cloud storage service is a 1TB Dropbox account.”

Read more in the full article here.