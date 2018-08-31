“The week will end with two economic reports, starting with the Chicago Purchasing Managers Index at 9:45 a.m. ET.,” Lovelace Jr. and Schacknow report. “Then at 10 a.m., the University of Michigan’s final August Consumer Sentiment Index.”
Lovelace Jr. and Schacknow report, “President Trump will be in North Carolina where he is expected to sign today an executive order that will make it easier for small businesses to group together to provide their workers with retirement plans.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Note: Coming off all-time closing and intraday highs yesterday, AAPL is currently up another $1.15 (+0.51%) to $226.18, looking to close out August 2018 on a high note.
