“Wall Street appears set to conclude a bullish month. The Dow and S&P 500 remain on track for their best August since 2014,” Berkeley Lovelace Jr. and Peter Schacknow report for CNBC. “The Nasdaq should chalk up its biggest August percentage gain in 18 years. September has historically a tough month for stocks.”

“The week will end with two economic reports, starting with the Chicago Purchasing Managers Index at 9:45 a.m. ET.,” Lovelace Jr. and Schacknow report. “Then at 10 a.m., the University of Michigan’s final August Consumer Sentiment Index.”

Lovelace Jr. and Schacknow report, “President Trump will be in North Carolina where he is expected to sign today an executive order that will make it easier for small businesses to group together to provide their workers with retirement plans.”

Read more in the full article here.