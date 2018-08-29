“The Conference Board’s index climbed to 133.4 in August, despite expectations from a survey of Reuters’ economists that it would fall to 126.7,” Sheetz reports. “The measure rose slightly last month to 127.4, up from 127.1 in June as consumers reported better feelings toward the economy in the near term but less optimism about long-term growth.”
“‘Expectations, which had declined in June and July, bounced back in August and continue to suggest solid economic growth for the remainder of 2018,’ Lynn Franco, director of economic indicators at The Conference Board, said in a statement,” Sheetz reports. “‘These historically high confidence levels should continue to support healthy consumer spending in the near-term,’ Franco added… Since consumer spending accounts for about 70 percent of U.S. economic activity, economists’ pay close attention to the number.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Obviously, historically high consumer confidence and its attendant spending bodes very, very well for Apple!
SEE ALSO:
Second-quarter U.S. GDP jumps 4.1% boosting hopes that economy is ready to break out of decade-long slumber – July 27, 2018
Dow rises as Wall Street weighs strong U.S. jobs report, Trump administration’s China tariffs – July 6, 2018
What Apple’s $100 billion buyback plan says about President Trump’s tax cuts – May 2, 2018
U.S. consumer confidence hits 14-year high – March 16, 2018
Dow and S&P 500 close higher on upbeat U.S. labor market data – February 22, 2018
U.S. sees strongest holiday sales since 2010 – January 12, 2018
Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq rocket to new all-time records – January 11, 2018
S&P 500 and Nasdaq rise to records on first trading day of 2018 – January 2, 2018
U.S. employment jumps more than expected in November, boosts U.S. stocks – December 8, 2017
U.S. third-quarter GDP revised to three-year high of 3.3% – November 29, 2017
Goldman Sachs sees U.S. unemployment rate hitting lowest level since the late-1960s – November 20, 2017
American consumer confidence soars to highest level since December 2000 – October 31, 2017
U.S. jobless claims plunge to lowest level since 1973 – October 19, 2017
U.S. economy picks up steam; second-quarter GDP up 3.0% reflecting robust consumer spending and strong business investment – August 30, 2017
U.S. consumer confidence shows Americans upbeat on jobs, economy – July 25, 2017