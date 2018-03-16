“The reading ‘continues what has been a strong run across a range of consumer sentiment measures,’ JPMorgan Chase economist Daniel Silver said in a note to clients, adding ‘this strength in sentiment is one of the reasons we think consumer spending will pick up soon following a soft start to the year,'” Torry reports. “Federal Reserve policy makers meet next week, March 20-21, and they are widely expected to raise rates a quarter percentage point from their current range of between 1.25% and 1.5%.”
MacDailyNews Take: A strong U.S. economy, especially regarding employment, disposable income gains, and consumer spending increases obviously bodes well for Apple and for everyone else. A rising tide lifts all boats!
