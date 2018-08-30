In Nasdaq trading today, shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL) rose $2.05, or 0.92%, to hit a new all-time closing high of $225.03. Apple’s previous all-time closing high was $222.98 set on August 29, 2018.

AAPL’s all-time intraday high stands at $228.26, also set today.

Apple’s 52-week low stands at $149.16.



Apple, the world’s most valuable company, currently has a market value of $1.077 trillion.



The top five U.S. publicly-traded companies, based on market value:

1. Apple (AAPL) – $1.087T

2. Amazon.com (AMZN) – $976.643B

3. Alphabet (GOOGL) – $866.453B

4. Microsoft (MSFT) – $858.457B

5. Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) – $522.457B

Selected companies’ current market values:

• Facebook (FB) – $512.886B

• Walmart (WMT) – $283.576B

• Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) – $224.197B

• Intel (INTC) – $222.435B

• Cisco (CSCO) – $221.741B

• Disney (DIS) – $166.452B

• IBM (IBM) – $133.200B

• Adobe (ADBE) – $130.461B

• SoftBank (SFTBF) – $98.720B

• Sony (SNE) – $73.395B

• Tesla (TSLA) – $51.715B

• Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) – $39.133B

• Spotify (SPOT) – $34.384B

• Sirius XM (SIRI) – $34.131B

• Twitter (TWTR) – $26.906B

• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – $24.265B

• BlackBerry (BB) – $5.694B

• Pandora (P) – $2.445B

• Sonos (SONO) – $1.873B

• Fitbit (FIT) – $1.487B

• RealNetworks (RNWK) – $124.495M

