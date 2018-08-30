AAPL’s all-time intraday high stands at $228.26, also set today.
Apple’s 52-week low stands at $149.16.
Apple, the world’s most valuable company, currently has a market value of $1.077 trillion.
The top five U.S. publicly-traded companies, based on market value:
1. Apple (AAPL) – $1.087T
2. Amazon.com (AMZN) – $976.643B
3. Alphabet (GOOGL) – $866.453B
4. Microsoft (MSFT) – $858.457B
5. Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) – $522.457B
Selected companies’ current market values:
• Facebook (FB) – $512.886B
• Walmart (WMT) – $283.576B
• Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) – $224.197B
• Intel (INTC) – $222.435B
• Cisco (CSCO) – $221.741B
• Disney (DIS) – $166.452B
• IBM (IBM) – $133.200B
• Adobe (ADBE) – $130.461B
• SoftBank (SFTBF) – $98.720B
• Sony (SNE) – $73.395B
• Tesla (TSLA) – $51.715B
• Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) – $39.133B
• Spotify (SPOT) – $34.384B
• Sirius XM (SIRI) – $34.131B
• Twitter (TWTR) – $26.906B
• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – $24.265B
• BlackBerry (BB) – $5.694B
• Pandora (P) – $2.445B
• Sonos (SONO) – $1.873B
• Fitbit (FIT) – $1.487B
• RealNetworks (RNWK) – $124.495M
