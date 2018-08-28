“It is hard to believe anything that Musk says after the three weeks of absolute nonsense he just put investors through, to say nothing of his habit of failing to live up to promises,” Poletti writes. “Apple knows a little something about building a strong profit margin with a premium product sold through its own retail outlets, and could handle many of the other issues that will continue to beset Musk and Tesla. In his now legendary tearful interview with The New York Times, Musk admitted that Tesla has sought another executive to handle operations, and even said that ‘anyone who can do a better job’ could have the CEO role.”
“It will be hard, if not impossible, for Tesla and Musk to recruit an executive of that strength,” Poletti writes. “Apple, though, would be a big draw for such executives, especially if it convinced Musk to step aside.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Apple will buy Tesla for the same reason they bought Palm.
If “ifs” and “buts” were candy and nuts, we’d all have a merry Christmas. – Don Meredith
