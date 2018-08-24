“The Apple rumor mill never sleeps,” Dan Moren writes for Macworld. “This week, it was Mark Gurman and Debby Wu at Bloomberg who spurred discussion with their somewhat vague report about a new MacBook and a ‘professional’ update to the Mac mini.”

“I’ve long been a fan of the diminutive desktop Mac, and I’ve owned two or three of them over the years, most recently a 2012 model that currently acts as my file and media server,” Moren writes. “It’s a great little computer, especially after I spent the time to upgrade it a little bit, but it’s never really struck me as a ‘“pro’ machine, which got me thinking: What exactly might a pro Mac mini entail?”

“When Apple says ‘pro’ it usually means ‘creative professional,'” Moren writes. “Tasks like Photoshop, 3D modeling, visual effects, film editing, music production, and so on. But a Mac mini, with its relatively limited graphics power, doesn’t seem well-suited to almost any of those tasks—certainly not as much as an iMac Pro or the company’s forthcoming Mac Pro. So how exactly does the company position what used to be its small low-cost machine against those high-performance options?”



