“That’s a lot of words for not really saying anything at all. While Gurman and Wu are basically confirming Ming Chi-Kuo’s earlier report that the long-in-the-tooth mini will be getting an update before the year’s out, they leave an awful lot of blanks to be filled in between now and its release, presumably sometime in mid- to late fall,” Simon writes. “Even if they’re right about the new pro focus, everything else about the new Mac mini remains a mystery.”
Simon writes, “But if Apple is indeed giving the Mac mini a reimagined revamp, there are a few things it absolutely needs to include if Apple hopes to return it to its glory days.”
MacDailyNews Take: Hear, hear for high-end BTO configs, a plethora of ports, and a CPU and RAM that’s not soldered to the logic board!
