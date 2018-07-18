“Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, with TF Securities, distributed a research note to clients and to certain members of the media detailing his expectations for Apple’s upcoming product launches for later this fall,” Ashraf Eassa writes for The Motley Fool. “Kuo, who recently moved to TF Securities from KGI Securities, has a long track record of accurately publishing information about upcoming Apple products.”

“Kuo says that three new iPhones are on the way. There will be two iPhones with advanced OLED (organic light emitting diode) displays, and a lower-cost model with a cheaper LCD (liquid crystal display),” Eassa writes. “According to Kuo, Apple’s prepping two new iPad Pro tablets for later this year — one with an 11-inch display and one with a 12.9-inch display. These devices, Kuo reports, will incorporate the company’s Face ID facial recognition technology to allow for the removal of the home button, a ‘full-screen’ design (i.e. much smaller bezels), and, presumably, upgraded internals.”

“Kuo also indicates that Apple has a ton of stuff coming for its Mac product line. He says that Apple’s going to update the MacBook, the MacBook Pro [already done – MDN Ed.], and the iMac product lines with new processors. The iMac is also expected to get a better screen, according to Kuo,” Eassa writes. “Kuo says that Apple’s prepping two additional surprises. The first is a new “low-priced notebook.” Apparently, this new notebook won’t be sold under the company’s MacBook Air branding, but could be an entirely new brand. On top of that, he also reports that Apple’s going to update the Mac mini… Kuo also said that Apple’s planning to launch new versions of its hugely popular AirPods wireless earbuds, and to debut its AirPower wireless charging mat… Finally, Apple is said to be planning new Apple Watches. They’ll apparently have bigger screens than their predecessors and also include ‘enhanced heart rate detection features.'”

Read more in the full article here.