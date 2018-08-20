“Apple Inc. will release a new low-cost laptop and a professional-focused upgrade to the Mac mini desktop later this year, ending a drought of Mac computers that has limited sales of the company’s longest-running line of devices, according to people familiar with the plans,” Mark Gurman and Debby Wu report for Bloomberg.

“The new laptop will look similar to the current MacBook Air, but will include thinner bezels around the screen,” Gurman and Wu report. “The display, which will remain about 13-inches, will be a higher-resolution ‘Retina’ version that Apple uses on other products, the people said… The new MacBook Air will be geared toward consumers looking for a cheaper Apple computer, but also schools that often buy laptops in bulk.”

“Apple is also planning the first upgrade to the Mac mini in about four years,” Gurman and Wu report. “For this year’s model, Apple is focusing primarily on these pro users, and new storage and processor options are likely to make it more expensive than previous versions, the people said.”

