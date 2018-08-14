“Australia on Tuesday proposed a new law requiring technology firms such as Alphabet Inc’s Google, Facebook and Apple to give police access to private encrypted data linked to suspected illegal activities,” Erin Cooper reports for Reuters. “The measure, which targets platforms the Australian government says could be used for criminal activities or to plan a terror attack, would require police to get a court warrant to access the encrypted data.”

“It sets fines of up to A$10 million ($7.3 million) for institutions that do not comply, and jail time for individuals, but has yet to be presented in parliament and it was not clear when it could become law,” Cooper reports. “An industry group that includes Google, Twitter, Facebook, Yahoo! and Microsoft called for a “constructive and public dialogue” with the government as the Assistance and Access Bill 2018 goes through parliament.”

“Apple did not immediately respond to request for a comment,” Cooper reports. “Cybersecurity experts worried about a lack of judicial oversight, saying the policy was out of step with privacy laws elsewhere.”

