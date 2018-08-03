“In May 2016, my body decided to suddenly surprise me with multiple blood clots,” Chuck La Tournous reports for Macworld. “They blocked some pretty important arteries in my heart and lungs, which led me to almost… what’s the technical term? Oh right: Die.”

“Luckily, my Apple Watch’s heart rate monitor was on the job, and convinced me that I was experiencing something more serious than a stressful day,” La Tournous reports. “I sought the proper medical attention in time, and the story had a very happy ending.”

“While the incident did give me a renewed interest in keeping tabs on my own health, the fact that it was caused by genetics and not my own fitness habits allowed me to ignore the fact that I had gotten a little… let’s say there was more of me to love,” La Tournous reports. “It was the kind of love that, combined with family history, leads to doctors talking to me about things like ‘sugar’ and ‘diabetes.’ And although my Apple Watch didn’t see that one coming, I was determined to see if it could help me through yet another health crisis.”



