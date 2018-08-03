“Luckily, my Apple Watch’s heart rate monitor was on the job, and convinced me that I was experiencing something more serious than a stressful day,” La Tournous reports. “I sought the proper medical attention in time, and the story had a very happy ending.”
“While the incident did give me a renewed interest in keeping tabs on my own health, the fact that it was caused by genetics and not my own fitness habits allowed me to ignore the fact that I had gotten a little… let’s say there was more of me to love,” La Tournous reports. “It was the kind of love that, combined with family history, leads to doctors talking to me about things like ‘sugar’ and ‘diabetes.’ And although my Apple Watch didn’t see that one coming, I was determined to see if it could help me through yet another health crisis.”
MacDailyNews Take: If you’re still not wearing an Apple Watch, you should be. Whether you’re fit or fat, Apple Watch can positively impact your health and saves you time each day! Apple Watch is a timesaver and can even be a lifesaver!
