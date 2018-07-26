“Meanwhile, Facebook is on pace for its worst day ever after its second-quarter earnings report. Amazon, which reports earnings after the bell Thursday, fell nearly 2 percent. Twitter fell almost 4 percent after a shot from President Donald Trump, and Microsoft fell roughly 1 percent,” Salinas reports. “By noon ET the S&P tech sector was down 1.5 percent.”
“Apple reports its quarterly earnings next week, as it nudges closer to $1 trillion market value,” Salinas reports. “The stock is up 15 percent on the year and more than 25 percent in the last 12 months.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Note: Apple’s Q318 results are scheduled to be revealed on Tuesday, July 31, 2018, at market close. Check our homepage right around 4:30pm EDT for the results report.
