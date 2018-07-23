“The grand unveiling of the Apple Watch Series 4 could be just a couple weeks away and based on a new mock-up, you’re going to love the way it looks,” Buster Hein writes for Cult of Mac.

“Based on leaked info of Apple’s upcoming wearable,” Hein writes, “the gorgeous concept shows what the device will look like with its bigger, bezel-free display and rounded corners.”

Hein writes, “According to recent rumors, Apple Watch Series 4 will come in two sizes: 40mm and 45 mm. The current Series 3 version comes in 38mm and 42mm sizes.”



Read more in the full article here.