“The grand unveiling of the Apple Watch Series 4 could be just a couple weeks away and based on a new mock-up, you’re going to love the way it looks,” Buster Hein writes for Cult of Mac.

“Based on leaked info of Apple’s upcoming wearable,” Hein writes, “the gorgeous concept shows what the device will look like with its bigger, bezel-free display and rounded corners.”

Hein writes, “According to recent rumors, Apple Watch Series 4 will come in two sizes: 40mm and 45 mm. The current Series 3 version comes in 38mm and 42mm sizes.”

 
Read more in the full article here.

MacDailyNews Take: Larger displays, bigger batteries, advanced GPS, better sensors, and faster processors in essentially the same physical footprint – bring on Series 4!

SEE ALSO:
Apple’s 2018 is back-loaded: iPad Pro, MacBook, Mac mini, MacBook Pro, 11-inch iPad Pro coming this fall – July 11, 2018
Apple Watch Series 4: Rumored specs, price, release date – June 20, 2018
Apple Watch Series 4 likely to offer improved GPS – June 12, 2018
Ming-Chi Kuo: Apple Watch Series 4 to feature new design with 15% larger display, longer battery life – March 27, 2018
Apple Watch 4 could save you from a heart attack: Medical-grade tech planned for next-gen Apple Watch – March 22, 2018