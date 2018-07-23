“Based on leaked info of Apple’s upcoming wearable,” Hein writes, “the gorgeous concept shows what the device will look like with its bigger, bezel-free display and rounded corners.”
Hein writes, “According to recent rumors, Apple Watch Series 4 will come in two sizes: 40mm and 45 mm. The current Series 3 version comes in 38mm and 42mm sizes.”
MacDailyNews Take: Larger displays, bigger batteries, advanced GPS, better sensors, and faster processors in essentially the same physical footprint – bring on Series 4!
