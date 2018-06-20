“The Apple Watch debuted back in 2015, and in the three years since it’s become the top smartwatch on the market. But it’s also kept a pretty similar-looking design,” Scott Stein writes for CNET. “Updates have included GPS and full swim-ready water resistance in the Apple Watch Series 2, and on-board cellular connectivity in Apple Watch Series 3. The next version could finally be where Apple makes some bigger changes in how it actually looks.”

“The Apple Watch has dropped a bit in price over the last few years, but the Apple Watch Series 3 starts at $329 (£329/AU$459), which seems like a logical territory for a next-gen model,” Stein writes. “A cellular version, just like Series 3, would cost more.”

“A spring report by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo (who’s had a great track record on Apple rumors) says the next Apple Watch will have a 15% larger display,” Stein writes. “The existing Apple Watch models all have a fair amount of bezel that’s kept hidden by the smartwatch’s black borders and mostly black OLED readouts, but going for a more edge to edge look would make sense and open up more room for information and messages.”

