“The Apple Watch has dropped a bit in price over the last few years, but the Apple Watch Series 3 starts at $329 (£329/AU$459), which seems like a logical territory for a next-gen model,” Stein writes. “A cellular version, just like Series 3, would cost more.”
“A spring report by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo (who’s had a great track record on Apple rumors) says the next Apple Watch will have a 15% larger display,” Stein writes. “The existing Apple Watch models all have a fair amount of bezel that’s kept hidden by the smartwatch’s black borders and mostly black OLED readouts, but going for a more edge to edge look would make sense and open up more room for information and messages.”
MacDailyNews Take: Losing that damn bezel will be a boon for readability and for usability!