“And smartphones look set to continue to offer new services to people with vision impairment,” Kennedy writes. “London-based not-for-profit Wayfindr, a subsidiary of the Royal Society for Blind Children (RSBC), has developed a benchmark standard for using mobile devices to help people navigate indoor spaces”
Kennedy writes, “Beyond smartphones, new wearable technology could prove life-changing for visually impaired people.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Amazing leaps in accessibility have been in a relatively short period of time and will continue to be made by companies like Apple, whose record on accessibility is exemplary.
