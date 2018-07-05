In fact, Apple didn’t even even bother tell us about one of the coolest features coming to iPhones at the event, choosing to wait a while longer,” Smith writes. “That feature is now built into the latest iOS 12 beta release. But sadly, most people won’t be able to try it just yet.”
“You won’t be able to take advantage of the new Apple Maps experience unless you live in San Francisco,” Smith writes. “Quietly unveiled a few days ago when just one tech reporter was given inside access to an extremely secret four-year Apple project, the new Apple Maps is supposed to deliver a much better experience than Apple’s regular Maps product… However, Apple won’t be ready to roll out the update around the world at the same time, and that’s why it’s starting with the Bay Area.”
Read more, and see the screenshots, in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Testing Apple’s new Maps in the Bay Area as you read this and the level of detail is much, much improved!
