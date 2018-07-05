“A month ago, Apple unveiled its latest software innovations across all platforms, with iOS 12 being the most important announcement that came out of WWDC 2018,” Chris Smith writes for BGR. “The focus on improved quality and speed was crystal clear, but iPhones and iPads are still getting a bunch of new features.”

In fact, Apple didn’t even even bother tell us about one of the coolest features coming to iPhones at the event, choosing to wait a while longer,” Smith writes. “That feature is now built into the latest iOS 12 beta release. But sadly, most people won’t be able to try it just yet.”

“You won’t be able to take advantage of the new Apple Maps experience unless you live in San Francisco,” Smith writes. “Quietly unveiled a few days ago when just one tech reporter was given inside access to an extremely secret four-year Apple project, the new Apple Maps is supposed to deliver a much better experience than Apple’s regular Maps product… However, Apple won’t be ready to roll out the update around the world at the same time, and that’s why it’s starting with the Bay Area.”

