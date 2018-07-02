“Apple hopes to make Maps the ‘best’ mapping app in the world, Cue promised,” Evans writes. “Apple plans to eventually rebuild its service using its own data rather than relying on information from external providers. This should mean updates and changes to road layouts will be made much more quickly than at present. The data has been gathered over the last few years by the company’s international fleet of Apple Cars.”
“Apple Maps will be better at identifying changes to roads and spotting new construction, and it will provide useful tools such as correctly guiding travelers to the front door of new places,” Evans writes. “TechCrunch says the data is of good enough quality to begin training autonomous vehicles, which Apple will inevitably do once it unlocks the many complex challenges to such a task. It observes the mapping rig atop the vehicles is more sophisticated than those used on other mapping vehicles. ”
MacDailyNews Take: We can’t wait to see and use Apple’s new Maps! Hopefully, it will delivery a big enough bang to blow away its bad first impression that still lingers strongly today.
No matter what Apple does, no matter how much better they make Apple Maps, it will now always “suck” in the minds of a large segment of the population… Apple seems to have learned nothing from the Newton: First impressions mean everything. Apple’s Maps have been Newtonized. All that’s missing is the Doonesbury strip… Here’s a little hint for the future: Everything that requires widespread customer use to develop a rich database before the product becomes fully usable should be clearly labeled “beta” upon release. Apple did it with Siri, but they forgot to do it with Maps. Had Apple been smart enough to simply place a “beta” tag on Maps, all of this rigamarole would never have occurred. — MacDailyNews Take, September 28, 2012
One thing Apple will have a difficult time buying: Respect for their Maps app, no matter how superior it gets over all others (and many parts of it already are – and even were at launch). It’s unfortunate, but first impressions were so badly botched by Apple (a simple “beta” tag would have sufficed) that it will take a sustained herculean effort to reverse the public misperception of Maps as inferior to Google Maps. — MacDailyNews, September 16, 2015
