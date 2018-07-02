“Apple’s Maps service is hugely important. Location and knowledge about different locations is a secret sauce that binds so many future IoT product development plans together, from news app to ride sharing and tomorrow’s road transport,” Jonny Evans writes for Computerworld. “In a recent interview with TechCrunch, Apple’s vice presidnet of services, Eddy Cue, promised the following improvements to Maps beginning in iOS 12.”

“Apple hopes to make Maps the ‘best’ mapping app in the world, Cue promised,” Evans writes. “Apple plans to eventually rebuild its service using its own data rather than relying on information from external providers. This should mean updates and changes to road layouts will be made much more quickly than at present. The data has been gathered over the last few years by the company’s international fleet of Apple Cars.”

“Apple Maps will be better at identifying changes to roads and spotting new construction, and it will provide useful tools such as correctly guiding travelers to the front door of new places,” Evans writes. “TechCrunch says the data is of good enough quality to begin training autonomous vehicles, which Apple will inevitably do once it unlocks the many complex challenges to such a task. It observes the mapping rig atop the vehicles is more sophisticated than those used on other mapping vehicles. ”

