Q: What part of Maps will be new?
A: The actual map. Apple is building them from scratch, with its own data rather than relying on external partners.
Q: Does it use information from iPhones?
A: Yes. It uses segments of trips you take that have been anonymized called probe data to determine things like “is this a valid route?” or to glean traffic congestion information.
Q: Does this mean street view mode is coming?
A: Maybe; Apple did not announce anything related to a street-level view. With the data that it is gathering from the cars, it could absolutely accomplish this, but no news yet.
Read more in the full article – very highly recommended – here.
MacDailyNews Take: Agai, beyond the accuracy, detail, and potential new features like street view, only Apple’s Maps will provided real privacy: “The only device that knows about your entire trip is your personal device… Not only can it not tell who it came from, Apple says it cannot even reconstruct a trip based on this data — no matter who asks for it.”
