“Apple has been granted a patent (number 10.006,505) for rendering road signs during navigation,” Dennis Sellers reports for Apple World Today. “It involves the Maps app on its various devices, although this particular patent is more suitable for the iPhone and Apple Watch versions of the utility.”

“Per the patent, in presenting the road signs, Maps could differentiate the appearance of road signs at junctions that require a change of direction from road signs at junctions that don’t require a change of direction,” Sellers reports. “The app may perform processes that ensure that it arranges the road signs on the map in an ‘aesthetically pleasing’ manner.”

“In addition,” Sellers reports, “the navigation application of some embodiments won’t display too many road signs along the navigated route so that the route isn’t occluded by too many such signs.”

Read more, and see Apple’s patent application illustrations, in the full article here.