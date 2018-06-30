“Per the patent, in presenting the road signs, Maps could differentiate the appearance of road signs at junctions that require a change of direction from road signs at junctions that don’t require a change of direction,” Sellers reports. “The app may perform processes that ensure that it arranges the road signs on the map in an ‘aesthetically pleasing’ manner.”
“In addition,” Sellers reports, “the navigation application of some embodiments won’t display too many road signs along the navigated route so that the route isn’t occluded by too many such signs.”
Read more, and see Apple’s patent application illustrations, in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Part of the new, built-from-the ground-up Apple Maps app?
