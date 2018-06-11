“The jury may have made a decision, but the fight isn’t over,” Lori Grunin and Stephen Shankland report for CNET. “Samsung asked a court last Thursday to either dismiss the judgement in its phone patent fight with Apple or retry the case in which the damages were decided. In a 34-page post-trial motion filed with the US District Court in San Jose, California, Samsung says the jury’s $539 million verdict is ‘excessive’ and not supported by the evidence.”

“Last month, a jury decided Samsung must pay Apple $539 million for infringing on five patents with Android phones it sold in 2010 and 2011,” Grunin and Shankland report. “Earlier trials determined that Samsung infringed on three Apple design patents, which describe how elements look, and two Apple utility patents, which describe how they work. The jury trial, held in May, determined damages for those violations. The vast majority — $533 million — was for the design patent infringements.”

Read more in the full article here.