The ad stars the Bear animoji, but also features supporting such stellar cast as Chicken and Dragon.
The song is “Citizen Kane” from South Korean indie rockers HYUKOH.
Direct link to video here.
MacDailyNews Take: Another great ad than will peak the interest many non-iPhone X users. We’ve only begin to explore what Apple’s TrueDepth Camera can do!
