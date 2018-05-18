“Germany’s federal cyber agency called on chip and hardware-makers to address new vulnerabilities discovered in computer central processing units, but said no complete fix was possible at the moment,” Reuters reports. “The BSI agency said its analysis showed the new flaws, dubbed Spectre-Next Generation, resembled the Meltdown and Spectre bugs discovered in January and could allow attackers to access personal data such as passwords and encryption keys.”

“‘No complete eradication of the flaws is possible at the moment; the risk can only be minimized,’ it said in a statement,” Reuters reports. “Temporary measures were needed since vulnerable processors and affected computer systems could only be swapped out in the longer-term, the agency said on Friday. BSI also called on cloud and virtual solution providers to immediately investigate the impact of the flaws on their products, and respond along with the manufacturers of system components.”

“A German computing magazine called c’t reported earlier this month that researchers had found eight new flaws that resembled the Meltdown and Spectre bugs,” Reuters reports. “It said Intel Corp planned to patch the flaws and some chips designed by ARM Holdings, a unit of Japan’s Softbank, might be affected. Work was continuing to establish whether Advanced Micro Devices chips were vulnerable.”

