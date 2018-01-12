“The benchmarks were performed before/after updating iOS in the exact same scenario: no apps running (including background). So the running benchmark basically had the full CPU capacity and all other iPhone resources to its disposal,” Melv1n reports. “All numbers point to the same conclusion: it took a serious hit in performance at every possible level. A lot of benchmark levels show a significant decrease in performance on the iPhone 6 up to 50% on some benchmark levels.”
“Some have fairly pointed out the results could be influenced by the battery throttling that was exposed last month and confirmed by Apple,” Melv1n reports. “That may be a technica[ly] correct argument (which has not been proven by vendor benchmark numbers correlated with the Spectre patch). Several other users and reporters mentioned fluctuating benchmarks with some showing no loss of performance but others did (which were already throttled, so Spectre specific). The whole thing seems to be all over the place right now with no 100% answer what’s right.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: We await more results for independent parties to see how much these bandaids negatively affect these and many other inherently defective CPUs. (Note: iPhone 6 is powered by Apple’s A8 SoC.)
