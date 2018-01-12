“Apple released iOS 11.2.2 update to address Spectre security issues,” Melv1n reports. “I was curious about the actual performance change. So I’ve benchmarked my iPhone before and after the security fix.”

“The benchmarks were performed before/after updating iOS in the exact same scenario: no apps running (including background). So the running benchmark basically had the full CPU capacity and all other iPhone resources to its disposal,” Melv1n reports. “All numbers point to the same conclusion: it took a serious hit in performance at every possible level. A lot of benchmark levels show a significant decrease in performance on the iPhone 6 up to 50% on some benchmark levels.”



“Some have fairly pointed out the results could be influenced by the battery throttling that was exposed last month and confirmed by Apple,” Melv1n reports. “That may be a technica[ly] correct argument (which has not been proven by vendor benchmark numbers correlated with the Spectre patch). Several other users and reporters mentioned fluctuating benchmarks with some showing no loss of performance but others did (which were already throttled, so Spectre specific). The whole thing seems to be all over the place right now with no 100% answer what’s right.”

