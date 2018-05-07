“Apple’s WWDC developer conference takes place next month,” Jonny Evans writes for Computerworld. “Whispers earlier this year claimed Apple plans to focus on stability in the release. If that’s true, it means we shouldn’t expect too much in the way of all-new features but can expect some enhancements, alongside battery, performance, and security enhancements.”

“I’m predicting battery, performance, and stability enhancements because the latest claim is that iOS 12 will be compatible with the 5-year-old iPhone 5s,” Evans writes. “I’m not particularly convinced by that claim or the source. However, any move to support the OS on older devices strongly suggests overall performance and stability tweaks that will be of even more benefit when using more recent iPhone models.”

“Apple promised two key improvements (AirPlay 2 and Messages in iCloud) within iOS 11 at WWDC 2017. Neither of those have yet appeared, so it seems possible these have been held back for iOS 12 or for introduction during a surprise spring event (unlikely),” Evans writes. “Apple is also working on new features for iOS 13. This (apparently) should benefit from an improved CarPlay interface, Mail improvements, and a slew of updates for photography, photo editing, and sharing.”

