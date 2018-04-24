“HomePod smart speaker, its first big product innovation since the Apple Watch, is looking like an expensive mistake. And that early misstep might cost Apple an important new market,” Shona Ghosh reports for Business Insider India. “That’s according to Deutsche Bank’s brutal analysis of the HomePod’s performance and its importance in smart homes.”

“In an investor note, analysts at the bank wrote: ‘We believe that Apple had a real opportunity to become a major player in the smart home with its introduction of the HomePod smart speaker. However, poor reviews and a significant fall-off in demand post the launch suggest the company has missed the mark,'” Ghosh reports. “The HomePod was meant to take on the Amazon Echo, Google’s Home speaker, and even companies like Sonos. The Echo is the most popular smart speaker in the US, though Google’s Home is gaining. But the HomePod is pricey. At $349 or £319, it’s $200 more expensive than its rivals.”

‘Apple decided to stick with its premium pricing strategy, introducing the HomePod at $349,’ the analysts wrote. ‘In our view, this essentially limits the product’s market appeal to Apple fans who will pay anything for a new Apple device and to consumers with high disposable income,'” Ghosh reports.

MacDailyNews Take: Duh. Exactly.

