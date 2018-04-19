“It was always unclear how precisely Intel intended to bring the Vaunt glasses to market, though sources indicated that Intel wanted to find a partner with retail expertise to partner with,” Bohn reports. “Intel has had a difficult time creating consumer products directly. It’s had partnerships with companies like Oakley and Tag Heuer in the wearables space, but neither found mass market success. If the company wasn’t able to successfully find a similar partner to handle Vaunt, it’s not exactly a surprise that it chose not to try to bring them to market directly.”
Bohn reports, “That’s not Intel’s game — and CEO Brian Krzanich likely has other concerns like the ongoing worries about Spectre and Apple’s rumored plans to ditch its chips altogether.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Another one bites the dust in the race to marketable, useful smart glasses.
[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Dan K.” for the heads up.]