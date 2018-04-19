“Intel has confirmed that it plans to shut down the New Devices Group (NDG), and cease development on the Vaunt smart glasses project we revealed earlier this year,” Dieter Bohn reports for The Verge. “The story was first reported [Wednesday] evening by The Information, which also notes that the closure will probably result in “some layoffs” from the team that was reportedly around 200 people.”

“It was always unclear how precisely Intel intended to bring the Vaunt glasses to market, though sources indicated that Intel wanted to find a partner with retail expertise to partner with,” Bohn reports. “Intel has had a difficult time creating consumer products directly. It’s had partnerships with companies like Oakley and Tag Heuer in the wearables space, but neither found mass market success. If the company wasn’t able to successfully find a similar partner to handle Vaunt, it’s not exactly a surprise that it chose not to try to bring them to market directly.”

Bohn reports, “That’s not Intel’s game — and CEO Brian Krzanich likely has other concerns like the ongoing worries about Spectre and Apple’s rumored plans to ditch its chips altogether.”

Read more in the full article here.

[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Dan K.” for the heads up.]