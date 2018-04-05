“But the Home app didn’t make an appearance until 2016, and today, it’s still difficult to build a smart home, even if you use only HomeKit compatible products.,” Hoium writes. “Meanwhile, Amazon’s (NASDAQ: AMZN) Alexa has become a popular smart home hub, offering an ever-expanding number of commands that allow it to connect to Amazon as well as third-party apps. Apple hasn’t lost the battle for the home, but it will need to shift into high gear if it’s going to have a chance against Amazon.”
“It’s become clear that the open platform Amazon has built will grow in scale much faster than Apple’s HomeKit. But that doesn’t necessarily mean Apple is going to be left in the dust,” Hoium writes. “Setting up HomeKit isn’t exactly an ‘Apple-like’ experience. And that’s where the opportunity is. If Apple made buying, installing, and using smart home devices simple in the way that it has done with other technologies, it could command a decent share of the premium smart home market.”
MacDailyNews Take: If Apple could focus like they used to under competent management, HomeKit today wouldn’t seem like yet another half-assed hobby years after its introduction.
