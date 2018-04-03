“I love that HomeKit lets me control my smart home devices regardless if I’m home, or practically anywhere else in the world,” Gamet writes. “I also love that it reliably manages my ecobee smart thermostat schedule when ecobee‘s own app failed.”
“My big problem with HomeKit isn’t overall reliability. Apple has most of those issues under control, although I sometimes have problems where only part of a scene executes,” Gamet writes. “My problem is that the HomeKit platform is so fragile that when something goes wrong there isn’t a graceful way to recover. In fact, there isn’t any way to recover.”
MacDailyNews Take: HomeKit works great on paper.
The smart home for average consumers remains a faraway dream.
