“Is building the same as manufacturing? How about assembling?” Tim Culpan writes for Bloomberg Gadfly. “These are esoteric questions, but they appear to be of great import to Apple Inc. CEO Tim Cook.”

“‘It’s not true that iPhone isn’t built in the United States,’ he said in an interview with Recode and MSNBC this week,” Culpan writes. “Cook is rightfully frustrated with the perceived wisdom that the iPhone is a Chinese-made product, and Apple doesn’t get enough credit for all the work that’s done in the U.S.”

“Cook’s problem is that the word design (or engineer) isn’t as politically compelling as manufacturing, assembling or building,” Culpan writes. “Cook is right when he says the iPhone is a U.S. product. Not because it’s built in the U.S., but because its value is in American design and engineering and marketing.”

