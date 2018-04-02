“‘It’s not true that iPhone isn’t built in the United States,’ he said in an interview with Recode and MSNBC this week,” Culpan writes. “Cook is rightfully frustrated with the perceived wisdom that the iPhone is a Chinese-made product, and Apple doesn’t get enough credit for all the work that’s done in the U.S.”
“Cook’s problem is that the word design (or engineer) isn’t as politically compelling as manufacturing, assembling or building,” Culpan writes. “Cook is right when he says the iPhone is a U.S. product. Not because it’s built in the U.S., but because its value is in American design and engineering and marketing.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Note: Revolution: Apple Changing The World is scheduled to air Friday, April 6 at 8 pm ET, 5 pm PT on MSNBC.
