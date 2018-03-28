“‘What people fixate on,’ Cook said, is that the final assembly is done in China. But in a ‘global world,’ you do things in a variety of places — components from some places, assembly in others,” Frommer reports. “The iPhone’s display glass, for example, comes from Kentucky, Cook said. Chips are built all over the U.S., as is equipment for manufacturing the iPhone. The Face ID module on the iPhone X will be built in Texas.”
“What about Donald Trump’s pressure to do more manufacturing in the States?” Frommer reports. “We ‘don’t need political pressure’ to create American jobs, Cook said. ‘We’ve already been doing this.’ ‘We know that Apple could only have been created in the United States,’ he said, drawing applause from the audience. ‘We love this country. We’re patriots. This is our country. [We] want to create as many jobs in the U.S. as we can.'”
Full article here.
MacDailyNews Note: Revolution: Apple Changing The World is scheduled to air Friday, April 6 at 8 pm ET, 5 pm PT on MSNBC.
SEE ALSO:
Apple plans to add $350 billion to U.S. economy and create over 20,000 new jobs over next 5 years, pay $38 billion in repatriated taxes, the largest ever made – January 17, 2018
Apple makes Trump-friendly investment in Finisar – December 13, 2017
Apple is backing up iPhone X’s Face ID and AirPods with American jobs – December 13, 2017
How Apple and Finisar are transforming the future of Sherman, Texas – December 13, 2017
Apple awards $390 million to VCSEL-maker Finisar; award will create 500 high-skill jobs at Sherman, Texas facility – December 13, 2017
U.S. jobless claims plunge to lowest level since 1973 – October 19, 2017
Corning shares boosted by Apple’s $200 million investment – May 15, 2017
Apple’s billion-dollar advanced manufacturing investment is a blueprint for U.S. job growth – May 4, 2017
Apple to invest $1 billion to promote manufacturing jobs in the U.S. – May 4, 2017
Apple’s top manufacturing partner to meet with U.S. President Trump today – April 27, 2017