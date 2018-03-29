“Earlier this week we saw Apple CEO Tim Cook take the stage with a sales pitch designed to convince schools to end their love affair with Google’s Chromebook and make a switch to the iPad,” Adrian Kingsley-Hughes writes for ZDNet. “But the Chromebook still beats the iPad in one critical way.”

“I’m talking about the keyboard,” Kingsley-Hughes writes. “Yes, as simple a distinction as that seems, this is one key way that the Chromebook as the iPad totally beat. Whether we are talking about the on-screen keyboard, Apple’s physical keyboard for the iPad, or the myriad of third-party keyboards out there that are available for the tablet, they all come a very distant second to the built-in physical keyboard found on the Chromebook.”

“Yes, sure, you can make do with an iPad, and you might be able to do things with the iPad that you can’t do with a Chromebook – such as record video or have access to AR – but as soon as you have more than a few hundred words to type, that keyboard problem is ready to bite you at a moment’s notice,” Kingsley-Hughes writes. “If the iPad really were the true laptop killer that Apple claims it is, Cook would have pulled the plug on the lower-end MacBooks. He hasn’t done that.”

