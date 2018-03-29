“I’m talking about the keyboard,” Kingsley-Hughes writes. “Yes, as simple a distinction as that seems, this is one key way that the Chromebook as the iPad totally beat. Whether we are talking about the on-screen keyboard, Apple’s physical keyboard for the iPad, or the myriad of third-party keyboards out there that are available for the tablet, they all come a very distant second to the built-in physical keyboard found on the Chromebook.”
“Yes, sure, you can make do with an iPad, and you might be able to do things with the iPad that you can’t do with a Chromebook – such as record video or have access to AR – but as soon as you have more than a few hundred words to type, that keyboard problem is ready to bite you at a moment’s notice,” Kingsley-Hughes writes. “If the iPad really were the true laptop killer that Apple claims it is, Cook would have pulled the plug on the lower-end MacBooks. He hasn’t done that.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Kingsley-Hughes obviously hasn’t given the Logitech Rugged Combo 2 its due.
The crucial way Chromebooks beat iPad is on the price tag. Shortsighted, poorly-managed, and/or poorly-funded school systems will se only that initial price tag and nothing else; not Total Cost of Ownership, not resale value, and not ability to tech children how to think and learn creatively.
As always, the richest and/or most forward-thinking schools will have Apple solutions and the rest won’t. The former will produce the type of people that will get the best jobs.
SEE ALSO:
Apple’s new iPad can only be good news – March 29, 2018
New iPad’s enemy isn’t just Chromebooks, it’s the U.S. public education system – March 28, 2018
Logitech’s Rugged Combo 2 keyboard and case for Apple’s iPad has its own smart connector – March 28, 2018
Apple’s new 9.7-inch iPad offers 2GB of RAM, 2.2 GHz A10 processor – March 28, 2018
How Apple lost its place in the classroom – March 28, 2018
Apple bids for education market with new software, new iPad – March 27, 2018
Apple takes aim at Google Chromebook with $299 iPad with Apple Pencil support for schools – March 27, 2018
Did Apple do enough to grab back education market share? – March 27, 2018
Apple unveils new 9.7-inch iPad with Apple Pencil support starting at $329 – March 27, 2018
Apple unveils ‘Everyone Can Create’ curriculum – March 27, 2018
Apple’s iWork update brings drawing, book creation and more to Pages, Numbers and Keynote – March 27, 2018
MacDailyNews presents live coverage of Apple’s March 27th ‘Field Trip’ event – March 27, 2018
Google’s Chromebooks are still spying on grade school students – April 21, 2017