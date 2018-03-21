“The company’s spring event, scheduled for March 27, will focus on education, according to the invitation circulated to media last week,” Jaffe writes. “What it says: ‘Join us to hear creative new ideas for teachers and students.’ What’s been left unsaid: There’s a chance we may see some new products — including new iPads.”
“Given that the current Pro models are less than a year old, it feels a bit too early for Apple to tinker with them. And yet a number of the features rumored to be coming soon, including Face ID, would fit more naturally on the pricier Pro models than the entry-level iPad or Mini. Still, if we’re going to see new iPads at this event, it’s more likely that we’ll see a refreshed version of the $329 iPad or the Mini than a new, premium ‘iPad Pro X,'” Jaffe writes. “CNET’s Scott Stein has predicted that Apple could include Pencil support in lower-cost iPads to support art and other graphics-based work on iPads in schools, as well as a redesigned Pencil, with a more kid-friendly design and eraser functionality.”
MacDailyNews Take: We’d love to see Apple really go after the education market, and ding Google test-taking machines in the process, with an even more capable, low-priced iPad. Fingers crossed!
