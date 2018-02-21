“Apple has registered a handful of new devices in the Eurasian commission database earlier this week, as discovered by Consomac,” Benjamin Mayo reports for 9to5Mac. “Legal obligations require devices that use encryption to be registered ahead of release. In the past, similar filings have tipped the hat on new MacBook models, the iPhone 7 and AirPods.”

“The latest entries represent two new devices, with model identifiers A1954 and A1893, which are described as Apple tablets running iOS 11,” Mayo reports. “This suggests that new iPads are coming sooner rather than later.”

“The most likely situation here is that the new iPads coming in the next couple of months are not the ‘Face ID’ iPad Pros,” Mayo reports. “Instead, this is probably a refresh to the cheaper non-Pro iPad line. In fact, Apple launched the $329 iPad in March 2017 … which lines up perfectly for a yearly refresh given the timing of the filings. The two model identifiers probably represent the WiFi and cellular connectivity options of the ‘same’ new iPad.”

