“The latest entries represent two new devices, with model identifiers A1954 and A1893, which are described as Apple tablets running iOS 11,” Mayo reports. “This suggests that new iPads are coming sooner rather than later.”
“The most likely situation here is that the new iPads coming in the next couple of months are not the ‘Face ID’ iPad Pros,” Mayo reports. “Instead, this is probably a refresh to the cheaper non-Pro iPad line. In fact, Apple launched the $329 iPad in March 2017 … which lines up perfectly for a yearly refresh given the timing of the filings. The two model identifiers probably represent the WiFi and cellular connectivity options of the ‘same’ new iPad.”
MacDailyNews Take: Is this the $259 9.7-inch iPad about which Digitimes reported late last year?
Get ’em in the ecosystem with the the “starter iPad,” and they’ll be upgrading to iPad Pro eventually.
As we wrote over two months before Apple unveiled the $329 iPad in March 2017:
iPads are too expensive relative to the perceived competition and Apple has obviously done a piss-poor job of marketing the iPad family (read: clearly explaining to the hoi polloi why they want an iPad over an Amazon or other Android tablet).
Sticker price is the biggest reason why iPad sales struggle to return to growth (the next biggest reason is that iPads’ useful lives last so damn long, they’re not rapidly replaced).
We would have purchased iPads for family members this year if they had been updated as they should have been for the holiday season and if the prices were a bit more palatable. Yes, we know what an iPad offers. Yes, we know they’re worth the money Apple’s asking for today; even being last year’s models. But, Apple should really do the math and consider making certain hardware more affordable in exchange for the backend revenue and increased mindshare and market share that will deliver. — MacDailyNews, January 6, 2017
