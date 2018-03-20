“South Korean consumers are not that enthusiastic about the Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 Plus,” Cho Jin-young reports for BusinessKorea.

“‘It seems many consumers are thinking that the latest models are not that different from the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy A8, which were released a year ago and in January this year, respectively,’ a retailer explained on March 17, the first weekend since the release of the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 Plus,” Cho reports.

Cho reports, “‘The Galaxy A8, which comes with dual front cameras, is very popular with teenagers and those in their 20s taking a lot of selfies.’ He went on to say, ‘An increasing number of consumers are opting for inexpensive older phones these days amid the lack of significant performance improvement.'”

