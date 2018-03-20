“‘It seems many consumers are thinking that the latest models are not that different from the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy A8, which were released a year ago and in January this year, respectively,’ a retailer explained on March 17, the first weekend since the release of the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 Plus,” Cho reports.
Cho reports, “‘The Galaxy A8, which comes with dual front cameras, is very popular with teenagers and those in their 20s taking a lot of selfies.’ He went on to say, ‘An increasing number of consumers are opting for inexpensive older phones these days amid the lack of significant performance improvement.'”
MacDailyNews Take: Samsung phones, like all Android phones, are dog-slow and offer inferior technology, versus real iPhones. Samsung can’t even sell them in their own backyard!
With each passing year, and especially with iPhone X, it becomes increasingly clear – even to the Android settlers – that the competition has no chance of even remotely keeping up against Apple’s unmatched vertically integrated one-two punch of custom software and custom hardware. The Android to iPhone upgrade train just turned onto a long straightaway, engines stoked, primed to barrel away! — MacDailyNews, September 13, 2017
[Thanks to MacDailyNews Readers “Fred Mertz” and “Dan K.” for the heads up.]