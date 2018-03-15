“Infighting, rushed development, and lack of vision have damaged Apple’s Siri development, claims a new report, citing Apple employees involved in Siri’s development,” Jonny Evans writes for Computerworld. “The Information cites a dozen former Apple employees for its report.”

“We’re told that impact of these various management and strategic changes means Siri hasn’t scaled up,” Evans writes. “Apple’s cultural secrecy also hampers what the team can achieve.”

“The report can’t tell us what happens next, but the team member’s complaints that the original vision would see Siri become an App Store for AI may well provide a hint as to how Apple will further its vision for the technology,” Evans writes. “The sources (who appear very highly placed given the insights they have into historical top team meetings, including with Forstall and Jobs) seem to think the software needs to open up to more use by third-party developers (like Alexa).”

