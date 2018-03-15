“We’re told that impact of these various management and strategic changes means Siri hasn’t scaled up,” Evans writes. “Apple’s cultural secrecy also hampers what the team can achieve.”
“The report can’t tell us what happens next, but the team member’s complaints that the original vision would see Siri become an App Store for AI may well provide a hint as to how Apple will further its vision for the technology,” Evans writes. “The sources (who appear very highly placed given the insights they have into historical top team meetings, including with Forstall and Jobs) seem to think the software needs to open up to more use by third-party developers (like Alexa).”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Hope springs eternal. Hopefully, Apple will unveil some major AI- and Siri-related announcements at WWDC 2018 this June.
SEE ALSO:
Former Apple employees reflect on Siri’s ‘squandered lead’ over Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant – March 14, 2018
Why has Apple’s reputation plummeted? – March 14, 2018
Apple tumbles 24 spots – from 5th to 29th – in Harris Reputation Poll – March 13, 2018
Siri creator is surprised by how much Apple’s Siri still can’t do – March 9, 2018
Apple shakes up software development strategy to focus on quality – February 12, 2018
What Apple needs to do to improve Siri – February 8, 2018
Apple on Mac flaw: ‘We apologize to all Mac users. Our customers deserve better. We are auditing our development processes.’ – November 29, 2017
Tim Cook’s sloppy, unfocused Apple rushes to fix a major Mac security bug – November 29, 2017
What to do about Apple’s shameful Mac security flaw in macOS High Sierra – November 29, 2017
Under ‘operations genius’ Tim Cook, product delays and other problems are no longer unusual for Apple – November 20, 2017
Apple’s desperate Mac Pro damage control message hints at a confused, divided company – April 6, 2017
On the future of Apple’s Macintosh – February 6, 2017
Apple is misplaying the hand Steve Jobs left them – November 30, 2016
Open letter to Tim Cook: Apple needs to do better – January 5, 2015