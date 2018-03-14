“When a company falls 24 places in a reputation survey, you know something is wrong,” Adrian Kingsley-Hughes writes for ZDNet. “So what’s going on at Apple? Well, a few things spring to mind.”

“Just over the last few weeks of the year, we saw both macOS and iOS hit by several high profile bugs,” Kingsley-Hughes writes. “And what’s worse is that the fixes that Apple pushed out — in a rushed manner — themselves caused problems.”

“I’ve written at length about how it feels like the quality of software coming out of Apple has deteriorated significantly in recent years,” Kingsley-Hughes writes. “Here’s what I wrote back in December of 2017: ‘Apple owes a lot of its current success to its dedicated fanbase, the people who would respond to Windows or Android issues with ‘you should buy Apple, because that stuff just works.’ Shattering that illusion for those people won’t be good in the long term, which is why I think Apple needs to take a long, hard look at itself in the run up to 2018 and work out what’s been going wrong and come up with ways to prevent problems from happening in the future.’ Apple, maybe the time to take that long, hard look at yourself is here.”

