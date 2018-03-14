“Just over the last few weeks of the year, we saw both macOS and iOS hit by several high profile bugs,” Kingsley-Hughes writes. “And what’s worse is that the fixes that Apple pushed out — in a rushed manner — themselves caused problems.”
“I’ve written at length about how it feels like the quality of software coming out of Apple has deteriorated significantly in recent years,” Kingsley-Hughes writes. “Here’s what I wrote back in December of 2017: ‘Apple owes a lot of its current success to its dedicated fanbase, the people who would respond to Windows or Android issues with ‘you should buy Apple, because that stuff just works.’ Shattering that illusion for those people won’t be good in the long term, which is why I think Apple needs to take a long, hard look at itself in the run up to 2018 and work out what’s been going wrong and come up with ways to prevent problems from happening in the future.’ Apple, maybe the time to take that long, hard look at yourself is here.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: The time for Apple to take a long, hard look at itself was years ago, at least as far back as January 2015:
“Open letter to Tim Cook: Apple needs to do better” – MacDailyNews, January 5, 2015
But, of course, at that time, Apple was hard at work in the final stretch of an eight-year effort to create a linen-bound, $300 hardcover coffee table book featuring specially milled, custom-dyed German paper with gilded matte silver edges, using eight color separations and low-ghost ink.
