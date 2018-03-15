“So what is Apple CarPlay? Think of it as a way of mirroring some of the key features and functions of your iPhone on an in-car display,” Andy Madden writes for What Hi-Fi?. “In theory it’s a marriage of convenience and safety: you can tuck the device away, but still use a decent selection of key apps from it, including Messages, Phone, Music and Maps.”

“What do you need for Apple CarPlay? An iPhone, for starters. You’ll also need access to an in-car system that supports CarPlay,” Madden writes. “Currently, there are over 40 manufacturers with CarPlay-compatible cars, with the system available on well over 100 models. Cars with CarPlay are available from Alfa Romeo, Audi, BMW, Ferrari, Jaguar, Mercedes-Benz, Nissan, Porsche, Seat, Volkswagen and Volvo… BMW is the first automotive manufacturer to offer wireless CarPlay.”

“All the action happens through the main in-car display. Once you’ve connected your iOS device via Lightning (or wirelessly if you own a compatible BMW) all compatible apps stored on your device are mirrored on the car’s display in landscape” Madden writes. “The basic layout remains the same across car manufacturers. The main Apple apps dominate the first page – swipe across and you’ll see all the third-party apps available on your device.”

