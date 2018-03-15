“What do you need for Apple CarPlay? An iPhone, for starters. You’ll also need access to an in-car system that supports CarPlay,” Madden writes. “Currently, there are over 40 manufacturers with CarPlay-compatible cars, with the system available on well over 100 models. Cars with CarPlay are available from Alfa Romeo, Audi, BMW, Ferrari, Jaguar, Mercedes-Benz, Nissan, Porsche, Seat, Volkswagen and Volvo… BMW is the first automotive manufacturer to offer wireless CarPlay.”
“All the action happens through the main in-car display. Once you’ve connected your iOS device via Lightning (or wirelessly if you own a compatible BMW) all compatible apps stored on your device are mirrored on the car’s display in landscape” Madden writes. “The basic layout remains the same across car manufacturers. The main Apple apps dominate the first page – swipe across and you’ll see all the third-party apps available on your device.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: For those of us with real iPhones, a CarPlay-capable vehicle is the only way to drive!
More than 300 vehicle models currently offer Apple’s CarPlay. See the list here.
