“Music streaming service Spotify filed for a direct listing of up to $1 billion with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday, becoming the first major company in the recent past to do so,” Reuters reports. “A direct listing is an unconventional way to pursue an IPO and will help Spotify list without the need to raise new capital or hire a Wall Street bank or broker to underwrite the offering.”

“Launched in 2008, Sweden’s Spotify is the biggest global music streaming company,” Reuters reports. “In its filing, the company said it has 71 million premium subscribers… By comparison, Apple Music, which was launched in 2015, has 36 million paying subscribers.”

“The company is seeking to list its ordinary shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol ‘SPOT,'” Reuters reports. “Revenue for Spotify, which is present in more than 60 countries, came in at 4.09 billion euros ($4.99 billion) in 2017, compared with 2.95 billion euros, a year earlier. Its operating loss widened to 378 million euros from 349 million euros a year earlier.”

“The company posted a loss of $1.5 billion in 2017, $1 billion of which was from a non-recurring expense due to convertible notes from a transaction with Tencent in December 2017,” Michelle Castillo reports for CNBC. “It had an operating loss of $461.3 million last year, and $425.9 million in 2016.”

“Spotify’s initial offering of shares will not be underwritten, meaning there is no set price set by underwriters which will inform opening trades on the New York Stock Exchange,” Castillo reports. “Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and Allen & Company are advising Spotify on the offering.”

