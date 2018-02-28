“Launched in 2008, Sweden’s Spotify is the biggest global music streaming company,” Reuters reports. “In its filing, the company said it has 71 million premium subscribers… By comparison, Apple Music, which was launched in 2015, has 36 million paying subscribers.”
“The company is seeking to list its ordinary shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol ‘SPOT,'” Reuters reports. “Revenue for Spotify, which is present in more than 60 countries, came in at 4.09 billion euros ($4.99 billion) in 2017, compared with 2.95 billion euros, a year earlier. Its operating loss widened to 378 million euros from 349 million euros a year earlier.”
Read more in the full article here.
“The company posted a loss of $1.5 billion in 2017, $1 billion of which was from a non-recurring expense due to convertible notes from a transaction with Tencent in December 2017,” Michelle Castillo reports for CNBC. “It had an operating loss of $461.3 million last year, and $425.9 million in 2016.”
“Spotify’s initial offering of shares will not be underwritten, meaning there is no set price set by underwriters which will inform opening trades on the New York Stock Exchange,” Castillo reports. “Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and Allen & Company are advising Spotify on the offering.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Roping in the suckers while the roping’s still good.
Tick-tock, Spotify. Tick-tock.
You’d have to be stupid to subscribe to Spotify when it has 33% fewer tracks than Apple Music for the same price. Apple Music boasts a catalog of 45 million songs; Spotify has a mere subset of just 30 million. Don’t be stupid. If you’re still subscribing to Spotify, it’s past time for you to cancel it and upgrade to Apple Music. (See also: How to move your Spotify playlists to Apple Music.) – MacDailyNews, February 6, 2017
Spotify is a poor man’s Apple Music. The demographics in this race, as ever, greatly favor Apple in the long run. — MacDailyNews, January 3, 2018
