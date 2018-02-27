MacDailyNews Take: All-time quarterly revenue record of $88.3 billion. Quarterly earnings per diluted share of $3.89, up 16 percent, also an all-time record. The biggest quarter in Apple’s history. Characterized by Reuters as “lackluster.” Fake news.

“Shares of Apple rose 2 percent on Monday and were on the verge of a record high after billionaire Warren Buffett talked up his company’s stake in the iPhone maker,” Noel Randewich reports for Reuters. “Apple’s stock was at $179.04, just short of its $179.26 record closing price on Jan. 18 and shaking off a slide of more than 10 percent earlier this month following a lackluster quarterly report.”

“In an interview with CNBC on Monday, Buffett said his company, Berkshire Hathaway, had bought more Apple shares than any other stock over the past year,” Randewich reports. “He also praised Apple’s ability to retain customers in its iPhone ecosystem.”

“Berkshire Hathaway disclosed on Feb. 14 that it had increased its stake in Apple by 23 percent, making it the company’s largest common stock investment,” Randewich reports. “The median price target for Apple’s stock has risen from $189.48 to $192.43. At that price, Apple’s stock market value would be $989 billion, compared to $909 billion on Monday.”

