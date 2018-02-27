MacDailyNews Take: All-time quarterly revenue record of $88.3 billion. Quarterly earnings per diluted share of $3.89, up 16 percent, also an all-time record. The biggest quarter in Apple’s history. Characterized by Reuters as “lackluster.” Fake news.
“In an interview with CNBC on Monday, Buffett said his company, Berkshire Hathaway, had bought more Apple shares than any other stock over the past year,” Randewich reports. “He also praised Apple’s ability to retain customers in its iPhone ecosystem.”
“Berkshire Hathaway disclosed on Feb. 14 that it had increased its stake in Apple by 23 percent, making it the company’s largest common stock investment,” Randewich reports. “The median price target for Apple’s stock has risen from $189.48 to $192.43. At that price, Apple’s stock market value would be $989 billion, compared to $909 billion on Monday.”

MacDailyNews Take: Did you get in on the early February AAPL discount bonanza courtesy of Nikkei et al.?
Berkshire Hathaway certainly did.
